Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 141.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 374,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1,110.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 215,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 187.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 69.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

