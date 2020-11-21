iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

