iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

