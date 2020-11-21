iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,297 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 518,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 471,049 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 392,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 287,999 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 661,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 241,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

