iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stake Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,421 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.16% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $125.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $143.69.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.