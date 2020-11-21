Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itamar Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a market cap of $201.17 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.55. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.