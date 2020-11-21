Jason Elphick Sells 9,904 Shares of OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) Stock

OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) insider Jason Elphick sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £39,616 ($51,758.56).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 396.60 ($5.18) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 282.39. OneSavings Bank Plc has a one year low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 461 ($6.02). The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th.

OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) Company Profile

OneSavings Bank plc operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

