Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crédit Agricole in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

CRARY opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

