Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GDS Holdings Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

GDS stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. GDS has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GDS by 1,895.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $87,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 825,460 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in GDS by 58.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 775,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

