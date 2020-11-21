Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Jordan M. Katzman acquired 663,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $5,338,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,976,260 shares of company stock worth $15,934,156. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,197 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,709,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 64.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,398,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 183,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.