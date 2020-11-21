Jefferies Financial Group Lowers DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DBSDY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBSDY stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $78.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.