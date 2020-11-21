Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Science Applications International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

