Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kohl’s Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 337.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.