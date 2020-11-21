John E. Callies Sells 950 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,626,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ePlus during the second quarter worth about $2,799,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ePlus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

