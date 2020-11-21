Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

