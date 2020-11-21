Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after acquiring an additional 864,547 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after acquiring an additional 836,139 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

