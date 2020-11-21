Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JMAT. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,315 ($30.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,366.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,268.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a one year high of GBX 3,100.48 ($40.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Anna Manz acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) per share, with a total value of £427.68 ($558.77).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

