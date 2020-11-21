JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.78.

Shares of YY stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in JOYY by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

