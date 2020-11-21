JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 13.26% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $52,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,157,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 656,140 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,375,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 468.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the period.

JQUA opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

