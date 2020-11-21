Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.16

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 623192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.