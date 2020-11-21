K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.33. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,000. Also, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$862,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,014,000. Insiders sold a total of 502,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,800 over the last three months.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

