Kandi Technologies Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 30,256 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 12,102 call options.

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

KNDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.