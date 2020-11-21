Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) from C$1.96 to C$2.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

About Karnalyte Resources Inc. (KRN.TO) (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also engages in the ownership of the Wynyard Potash Project, a construction ready solution mining potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and exploring and development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project located in Central Saskatchewan.

