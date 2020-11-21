KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.63.

NYSE KBH opened at $36.23 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in KB Home by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in KB Home by 5,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

