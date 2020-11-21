KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) Trading 21.4% Higher

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) shares traded up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 128,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 57,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis Products. It offers online and in-class training services for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants; and human resource and crisis management consulting services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.