Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 129.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 729.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $894.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

