Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $5,402,543.22 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02.

On Monday, October 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,536,644.52.

On Monday, September 21st, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38.

On Thursday, September 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13.

K opened at $65.01 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

