Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

