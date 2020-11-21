Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $300.00

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 447676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $291.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.

About Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

