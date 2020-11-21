Kensington Capital Acquisition (NYSE:KCAC) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) rose 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 2,838,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,609,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KCAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:KCAC)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westbury, New York.

