Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €138.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €151.14. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

