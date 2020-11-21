Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €5.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.15 ($10.76).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Wednesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1-year low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of €10.30 ($12.12). The company has a market cap of $458.48 million and a PE ratio of 653.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.22.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.