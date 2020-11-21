Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 327.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 195,012 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 761.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,187 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 571.3% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 170,207 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

