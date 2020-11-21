Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Primerica by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $129.20 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.