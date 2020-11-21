Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

