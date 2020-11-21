Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,713 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 300.4% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.