Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,744 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,744 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,382 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $355,133,000 after purchasing an additional 284,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.