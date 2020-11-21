Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 816,023 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,417 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 66,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

