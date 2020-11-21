Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,120 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,999 shares of company stock worth $1,360,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXIM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

