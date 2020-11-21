Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $210,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of PWR opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $70.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

