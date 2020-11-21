Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $214,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The New York Times in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

