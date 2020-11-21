Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $224,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,809,000 after purchasing an additional 726,720 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,251,000 after purchasing an additional 457,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 445,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.59.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.24 and a 200 day moving average of $265.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.