Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $225,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,908 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

FTNT opened at $118.12 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,133. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

