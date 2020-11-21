Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $233,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,516 shares of company stock worth $4,180,732 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

NYSE PKG opened at $129.80 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

