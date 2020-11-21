Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -160.69 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.