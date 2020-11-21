Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $136.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.35. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

