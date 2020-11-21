Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,869,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,310,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 745,886 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.