Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 487,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

