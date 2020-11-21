Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after acquiring an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $335,666,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $304,376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $66.32 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion and a PE ratio of 34.54.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

