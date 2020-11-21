Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 664,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT opened at $41.32 on Friday. Total Se has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

